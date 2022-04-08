ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Mahle allowed only an unearned run in five innings to outpitch Max Fried, Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds beat Atlanta 6-3 to spoil the Braves’ World Series celebration.

The Braves unveiled their World Series pennant in right field in a pregame ceremony after two parachutists landed in the outfield carrying championship banners.

  • Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel (15) can’t get to the ball hit by Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies (1) in the fourth inning during a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) wears a PitchCom wrist band to signal pitchers during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) dives for the ball but misses on a hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino (44) during a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Brandon Drury, center, is greeted by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Brandon Drury, center, is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley (27) follows throw after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley (27) gestures as he runs by Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works in the first inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle pitches to an Atlanta Braves batter during a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna flies out to center field during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds line up during the national anthem before the season home opener baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto drives in a run with a single during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) is hit by the ball on a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds Brandon Drury, not seen, as he crosses first base in front of Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto (19) after hitting a ground ball in the third inning Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Fried allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He left the game with two runners on base before Drury’s homer off Collin McHugh.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta off right-hander Dauri Moreta in the eighth.