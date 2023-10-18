Video above: Cincinnati Reds Opening Day 2023

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — This off-season, Cincinnati Reds fans have the opportunity to tour Great American Ball Park with expanded access.

Baseball season might be coming to an end for the year, but Cincinnati Reds fans can experience an expanded version of the Great American Ball Park Tour during the off-season. The standard tour features the dugouts, press box and club areas around the ballpark.

But starting Oct. 21, the Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds and visitors clubhouses, radio and TV broadcast booths, the media interview room and indoor batting tunnels.

Tours are available at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each Saturday until March 16, 2024. The tours are presented through the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

Tickets often sell out in advance. Find more information at redsmuseum.org.