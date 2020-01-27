Report: Reds sign free agent OF Nicholas Castellanos

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Reds made another big offseason move, signing outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.
C. Trent Rosecrans from The Athletic was the first to break the news on Twitter. Rosecrans says the deal is pending a physical.
Sources tell me @Ken_Rosenthal that #Reds have a multi-year deal for OF Nicholas Castellanos— C. トレント・ローズクランズ (@ctrent) January 27, 2020
Jon Heyman, a contributor for the MLB Networks, states that the deal is worth four years at $64 million.
Castellanos deal is indeed 64M for 4 years #reds— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 27, 2020
Castellanos joins other Reds free agent signings Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, and Wade Miley. The Reds vowed to improve the roster in the offseason after a disappointing 75-win season in 2019.
The 27-year-old Castellanos is a career .277 hitter with 120 home runs, 460 RBI, and 229 doubles. He spent the first six full years and part of his seventh year in the majors as a member of the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2019.
