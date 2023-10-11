Video above: Cincinnati Reds Opening Day 2023 is here!

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds season may be over but fans still have something they can look forward to: Redsfest!

The Reds will throw a fan festival on Friday, Dec., 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati.

The event will feature fun family activities, autograph signings, current and former player meet and greets, games, kids events, game-used memorabilia and more.

The event will operate from 3-10:30 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 6. Reds season ticket members will receive complimentary tickets to the event.

More information is expected to be released in November.