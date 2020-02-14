Reds tweet humorous Valentine’s Day greetings to other teams

Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez, left, celebrates with Jesse Winker after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Dario Agrazal in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – As the Cincinnati Reds gear up for the 2020 season, the team is also sending some Valentine’s Day love to other teams via Twitter.

Pittsburgh was on the receiving end of the Reds’ first Valentine, asking for a truce after last year’s on-field fights and heat.

“Hi @Pirates… new beginnings for a new season? #RedsValentine”

The Pirates, in response, left the Reds on “Read.”

The New York Mets, on the other hand, did not leave the Reds on “Read,” instead opting to wave back at the Queen City’s favorite baseball team.

Across the Reds’ spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. are the Cleveland Indians, who also received a kind Valentine’s Day greeting from their neighbor to the south.

❤️🤗❤️ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 14, 2020

Finally, the team tweeted at their 1919 World Series foes, the Chicago White Sox, saying “We aren’t the stockings anymore, but we’d still make a perfect pair <3”

The White Sox have yet to respond.