CINCINNATI (WDTN) – As the Cincinnati Reds gear up for the 2020 season, the team is also sending some Valentine’s Day love to other teams via Twitter.
Pittsburgh was on the receiving end of the Reds’ first Valentine, asking for a truce after last year’s on-field fights and heat.
“Hi @Pirates… new beginnings for a new season? #RedsValentine”
Hi @Pirates… new beginnings for a new season? 🤗 #RedsValentine pic.twitter.com/QKIOSSxaoo— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 14, 2020
The Pirates, in response, left the Reds on “Read.”
February 14, 2020
The New York Mets, on the other hand, did not leave the Reds on “Read,” instead opting to wave back at the Queen City’s favorite baseball team.
👋 😉 pic.twitter.com/Mt3MtQcIK8— New York Mets (@Mets) February 14, 2020
Across the Reds’ spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. are the Cleveland Indians, who also received a kind Valentine’s Day greeting from their neighbor to the south.
❤️🤗❤️— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 14, 2020
Finally, the team tweeted at their 1919 World Series foes, the Chicago White Sox, saying “We aren’t the stockings anymore, but we’d still make a perfect pair <3”
Hi there @whitesox… u + me = us. 💞 #RedsValentine pic.twitter.com/dUrjNZV6KW— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 14, 2020
The White Sox have yet to respond.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Reds tweet humorous Valentine’s Day greetings to other teams
- California man free after DNA site leads to new arrest in 1985 murder
- Ohio man who raped, gave STD to 9-year-old sentenced to 11 years in prison
- North Carolina woman gives husband one of her kidneys for Valentine’s Day
- Days after grandfather’s passing, Springfield player makes half court shot to win game