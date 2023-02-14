GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WDTN) — Football season is out and baseball season is in! The Cincinnati Reds are officially arriving in Goodyear, Arizona for Spring Training.

According to the MLB, pitchers and catchers for the Reds reported to camp on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and will have their first workout on Wednesday. The rest of the position players are due in Goodyear on Sunday, Feb. 19 with a full-squad workout on Feb. 20.

The team has some new faces this year such as outfielder Wil Myers and outfielder Will Benson among others. Catcher Curt Casali is also returning to the roster after being a Reds backup catcher from 2018 to 2020.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz will be a player to watch this season as he is considered the Reds’ No. 1 prospect and the No. 10 prospect overall by the MLB.

The team is set to play their first Cactus League game against the Cleveland Guardians on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets to each Reds Spring Training game can be purchased here.

The Reds are scheduled to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates for Opening Day on March 30.