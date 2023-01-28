RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause.

On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball professionals, a release says. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees planning on going to the event should expect to see Reds Hall of Famer Chris Sabo, Reds General Manager Nick Krall, Gapper the Mascot, Alejo Lopez, a major league infielder and more.

If you are looking at getting a seat or autograph, only the first 400 people in line will be guaranteed a confirmed chance at them.

Seat reservation will require a wristband given to attendees starting at 12 p.m. If you attend and are given a wristband, doors will open at 1 p.m. and a standing room for those that are not given one but would like to watch and listen to the question and answer session.

One lucky Reds fan in attendance will win two free tickets to the 2023 Reds Opening Day game, scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 4:10 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Ohio, members of the Reds Caravan made stopped in Hamilton, Columbus and will be in Lima Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Other areas the caravan has made appearances is Batesville, Ind., Louisville, Ky., plus Charleston and Huntington W. Va.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force will open its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday.