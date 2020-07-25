CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas drove in four runs in an emphatic first impression, and Cincinnati’s trio of high-priced newcomers turned the Reds’ long-delayed opener into a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
The Reds tried to make themselves relevant again by spending $165 million on free agents in the offseason.
Moustakas and Nick Castellanos each got $64 million as cornerstones of the rebuild. They teamed up on Cincinnati’s first three runs.
Completing the trilogy of newcomers, Shogo Akiyama — signed as a free agent after a stellar career in Japan — singled home a run in his first at-bat.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Pure Ohio Wellness talks changes, growth in medical marijuana one year later
- Ohio high court approves lawyers to earn education credit serving as poll workers
- Opening impression: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers 7-1
- House Democrats urge Republicans to extend unemployment benefits as expiration date nears
- Hurricane warning issued as Hanna approaches Texas coast