Opening impression: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers 7-1

Cincinnati Reds’ Shogo Akiyama hits an RBI-single in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas drove in four runs in an emphatic first impression, and Cincinnati’s trio of high-priced newcomers turned the Reds’ long-delayed opener into a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The Reds tried to make themselves relevant again by spending $165 million on free agents in the offseason.

Moustakas and Nick Castellanos each got $64 million as cornerstones of the rebuild. They teamed up on Cincinnati’s first three runs.

Completing the trilogy of newcomers, Shogo Akiyama — signed as a free agent after a stellar career in Japan — singled home a run in his first at-bat.