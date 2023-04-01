DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds have began their season earlier in the week with a game on Thursday, March 30, but kids have their own opening day too!

On Saturday, April 1 at 11:15 a.m., Kids Opening Day is scheduled to take place outside of the gates of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Joe Nuxhull Way. The day of events is in honor of the Reds taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates later in the afternoon.

At 11:15 a.m., the mascot parade will take the red carpet in style, followed by the Reds player parade at 12 p.m., a release says. The gates to the First Star Fan Zone open at 1:30 p.m. and the first pitch of the baseball game of the Reds and Pirates is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Children that are 14-years-old or younger and attend the game will receive an event hat while supplies last.

“I’m looking forward to greeting all the kids and families lining the red carpet,” Jonathan India, Reds second baseman said. ““Kids Opening Day is always a great event and I’m excited to see all the fans come out.”

If you would like to purchase tickets to the event or learn more, click here.