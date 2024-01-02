Who knew that the biggest name connected to the Cincinnati Reds during the Hot Stove League would be an Oscar-winning actor?

In a recent tweet, ex-Reds star Joey Votto, who became a free agent for the first time after the club declined to pick up the final year of his contract, went to the world of show business to describe the experience.

Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer. You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you. Save me, George. Joey Votto, via Twitter

George Clooney attends the premiere of “The Boys in the Boat” on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The playful plea comes hot on the heels of Clooney describing to Deadline his own pro-baseball aspirations with the Reds literally being brough to the ground against a minor league pitcher in the late ’70s:

He throws an 82 mile an hour curveball, at my head. I literally fell backwards, and the ball ended up on the outside part of the plate, and everybody laughed. The sound it made and the movement on the ball, from a minor league pitcher… I was like, oh dude, I’m not going to be a professional baseball player. George Clooney, to Deadline

His turn as a bat-man had to wait a few years.