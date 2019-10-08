Former President George W. Bush pens letter to Marty Brennaman

Cincinnati Reds

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Reds radio announcer Marty Brennaman waves from the booth as he is recognized by the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Seattle. Brennaman is in his 46th season as a Reds broadcaster and is scheduled to retire following the season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Just two weeks following his retirement from the radio booth after spending 46 seasons calling Cincinnati Reds baseball, Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman received a congratulatory letter from former baseball owner and President of the United States, George W. Bush.

Brennaman shared the letter on his Instagram. The letter reads:

Dear Marty:

Welcome to the world of the retired. Congratulations on your successful tenure as the voice of the Cincinnati Reds.

Thank you for devoting your career to sharing our national pastime. I am grateful for your many contributions to the great game of baseball.

Laura and I send our best wishes to you and Amanda as you begin your next chapter. May God bless you.

Sincerely,

George W. Bush

Letter from President George W. Bush to former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman

Then-sitting President Bush sat in the radio booth for a time when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch in 2006 at the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS