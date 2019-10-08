Former President George W. Bush pens letter to Marty Brennaman

Cincinnati Reds radio announcer Marty Brennaman waves from the booth as he is recognized by the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Seattle. Brennaman is in his 46th season as a Reds broadcaster and is scheduled to retire following the season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Just two weeks following his retirement from the radio booth after spending 46 seasons calling Cincinnati Reds baseball, Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman received a congratulatory letter from former baseball owner and President of the United States, George W. Bush.

Brennaman shared the letter on his Instagram. The letter reads:

Dear Marty: Welcome to the world of the retired. Congratulations on your successful tenure as the voice of the Cincinnati Reds. Thank you for devoting your career to sharing our national pastime. I am grateful for your many contributions to the great game of baseball. Laura and I send our best wishes to you and Amanda as you begin your next chapter. May God bless you. Sincerely, George W. Bush Letter from President George W. Bush to former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman

Then-sitting President Bush sat in the radio booth for a time when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch in 2006 at the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs.

