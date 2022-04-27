CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A fan who caught a foul ball during Tuesday night’s Reds game is going viral.

San Diego Padre’s Luis Campusano hit a ball into foul territory in the top of the fifth inning sparking an impressive play from a fan.

With a baby strapped to his front and a bottle in his hand, a fan behind the Padres’ dugout caught the foul ball one-handed.

“Holds the bottle, no spillage, baby in perfect bliss and a souvenir!” said Reds announcer John Sadak.

Watch the video here.

The Reds lost 9–6 to the Padres, making their season record 3–14. The Padres have won the last 10 out of 11 games against Cincinnati since the start of last season.