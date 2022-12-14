Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Single-game tickets for Cincinnati Spring Training home games are set to go on sale Thursday.

According to the Cincinnati Reds, tickets for Spring Training home games will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

The Reds will open the 2023 Cactus League on Feb. 25 with a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona.

The Reds are scheduled to play 15 home games at Goodyear Ballpark, some of which include games against the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and more.

For the full spring training schedule and additional details, click here.