DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Play ball! The Cincinnati Reds have announced their lineup for several exclusive theme packages for the upcoming baseball season.

The Reds have released a list of six different limited-quantity items, which are available for purchase. Interested Reds fans are encouraged to purchase while they can, as they will not be available for purchase separately from the theme ticket packages.

“Star Wars” presented by Kroger

Fans of the classic movie series are able to purchase a ticket package for the Reds game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, May 5. You will be able to have an exclusive Mandalorian bobblehead, plus a ticket to the game in May, starting at 6:40 p.m.

The Reds have announced only 3,500 Star Wars packages will be sold.

Cincinnati Zoo presented by Skyline Chili

You know the famous hippos that reside right in the heart of Cincinnati. Fiona has been in the spotlight for a long while, but Fritz the hippo, Fiona’s brother, has gotten his very own bobblehead, which could be yours along with your ticket.

This theme package is offered for Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies with the game starting at 7:10 p.m. Of every purchase, $2 will go to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Only 2,500 tickets are available for the offer.

Pride Night

On Friday, July 21, purchasers of the Reds ticket package against the Arizona Diamondbacks will receive an exclusive Reds Pride hat, plus your ticket. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and a number of hats are not said on the Cincinnati Red’s website, except that it is available only while supplies last.

You can pick up your hat from the First Star Fan Zone until the bottom of the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park.

Jerry Garcia

A unique bobblehead of rock legend Jerry Garcia is available for purchase. The game will be held Friday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. against the Washington Nationals.

Only 1,000 packages are available. A portion of the money will go toward the Rex Foundation.

Yacht Rock Music Night

Get a captain’s hat as you purchase your theme ticket for the game on Friday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. A concert from Yacht Rock Revue will follow the ballgame around 20 minutes after the game ends.

There is no specified amount on the number of ticket packages available.

“Sesame Street”

For the game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:10 p.m., you could have yourself a very special bobblehead of Elmo!

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket package, there are only 1,000 available.

Ticket and Redemption Information

The six items are not promotional at the gate and have to be purchased as the ticket package, while supplies last. Those interested in purchasing, but may have questions can call the ticket department at 1-513-765-7400.

Once you purchase the ticket package, you will have to present your theme ticket on the day of the game to be scanned at the specified redemption location, the Cincinnati Reds say.

To order tickets, visit the website here.