CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Reds baseball is back! Here’s what you need to know.

Opening Day Parade

The annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will kick off at noon on Thursday, March 30. The parade will begin on the Race Street side of the Findlay Market and will end at the Taft Theatre.

Reds Broadcaster Katherine Nero said Opening Day as well as the parade bring the Queen City together, “It is the biggest street party you’ve ever seen. And it’s really more than that. Like I said, it’s an excuse to have that shared experience to come together as that community and to celebrate something.”

Wilberforce University will be joining in the festivities as the marching band makes its way through the parade for the very first time!

Aside from the parade, celebrations will take place all day long around The Banks and Cincinnati!

Game Time

The Cincinnati Reds will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 4:10 p.m. and former Reds third baseman Todd Frazier is said to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Hunter Greene, who is slated to start for the Reds, will take care of the pitching from there, marking the first Opening Day start of his career.

There are plenty of new faces on the roster this year, however, longtime Reds first basemen Joey Votto will not be among them for Opening Day. Votto is said to start the year on the injured list following his surgery in August 2022, according to The Athletic.

Are you heading to Great American Ball Park for the game? Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Cameron Saliga reported the weather will be perfect. And while at the stadium, be sure to check out new additions to the menu including Chick-fil-A, Skyline Chili Nachos and much more!

2 Sports’ Jack Pohl and Joey DeBerardino will keep you updated about Opening Day and the Reds’ season beyond. Check out their preview of Opening Day by clicking here.