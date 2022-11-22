Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Single-game tickets for 2023 Cincinnati Reds regular season games at Great American Ball Park go on sale Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.

Fans can join the excitement of the Great American Ball Park by purchasing tickets online here, calling 513-381-REDS-7337 or visiting the ticket office.

The ticket sale excludes Opening Day, according to a park release.

Highlighting the 2023 schedule is the Zac Brown Band Post-Game Benefit Concert 4-ALS on Friday, June 2. All fans with a ticket to the June 2 game are able to stay for the post-game concert, the release states.

The ticket windows at Great American Ball Park are now open during normal business hours, the release states.

The complete 2023 Reds schedule, with game times, can be found by visiting here. All dates and times are subject to change.