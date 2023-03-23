CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Baseball season is upon us! If you catch yourself at Great American Ball Park in the Queen City this year, you might notice a few additions to the menu.

According to the Cincinnati Reds’ food service and retail partner Delaware North, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Great American Ball Park!

Beginning on Opening Day, March 30, a limited menu including the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, waffle potato chips and chocolate fudge brownies will be available at a kiosk near Gapper’s Alley behind section 118.

Starting in May, more items will be added including the Chick-fil-A Nuggets, spicy chicken sandwich and Chick-fil-A waffle potato fries. These items will be found at the concession stand near Gapper’s Alley when it opens.

Delaware North also introduced plenty of other new items such as the Skyline Chili Nachos, Goetta Pretzel Bites and Redlegs Soft Serve.

50 West, Wings and Rings and E&O Kitchen will also be providing new specialty items that every baseball fan can enjoy.

New drink selections will also be available from BLOX and 50 West.

For a full list of new items, click here.