(WJW) – Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that the Yankees-Guardians Game 2 of the American League Division Series will not be played Thursday night due to weather.

The game will now be played Friday, October 14, at 1:07 p.m. FOX 8 will carry live game updates on our website and app.

Inclement weather is expected in New York Thursday night. Tickets for Thursday’s game are valid for Friday.

The Yankees beat Cleveland 4-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS Tuesday.

The series heads to Cleveland this weekend, with the Guardians hosting the Yankees on Saturday at 7:37 p.m. and Sunday at 7:07 p.m.

The best out of the 5 games will move to the American League Championship Series.

The winner of the Yankees-Guardians series will play either Houston or Seattle.