MLB reschedules Reds vs Royals game ‘out of an abundance of caution’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Major League Baseball announced that Tuesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, as a part of a doubleheader.

MLB officials said in a press release that this is being done “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization.”

This came after the weekends news that the Reds games versus the Pittsburgh Pirates were being postponed due to a player on the Reds’ roster testing positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday’s doubleheader will start at 5:05 p.m. MLB will provide additional updates in the event that something changes.

