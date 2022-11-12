XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team defeated Brookville in the Div. 5 regional semis 38-6 on Friday as the Bulldogs improve to 13-0 on the year, punching their ticket back to the regional finals for the first time since 2012.

Milton-Union has outscored its opponents and astounding 577-60.

The Bulldogs will now face 12-1 Valley View for the second time this year after the pair met in week 2 of the regular season in Milton-Union’s closest game all year, when they won 24-14.

The Div. 5 regional championship will be played next Friday at 7 p.m. at a TBD site.