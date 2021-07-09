Miley leads Reds past Brewers 2-0

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Greater Dayton RTA said it will not be providing transportation to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this year.

The transit agency informed air show organizers that it would be unable to provide its traditional shuttle services from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright Stop Plaza transit center in May. RTA said the air show website still states that the RTA is providing park-and-ride services in error.