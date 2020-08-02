Mid-Ohio Indycar races postponed

LEXINGTON, Ohio – The IndyCar doubleheader scheduled for Mid-Ohio next weekend has been postponed because of the spike in coronavirus cases across the nation, which means the series won’t race again until the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.

Mid-Ohio recently joined Madison, Illinois, and the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in becoming doublheaders to help fill out the IndyCar schedule after the West Coast swing to Portland and Laguna Seca were cancelled. Now, the races scheduled for Aug. 7-9 will run at a date to be determined in September or October.