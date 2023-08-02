MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After last season’s 2-5 record in the GWOC and going 4-6 overall the Miamisburg Vikings have made big strides not only on the field, but in the team’s culture and chemistry as well entering 2023.

“I think our kids are much closer. Both both of the older classes are real tight with each other and have good chemistry,” said head coach Lance Schneider. “And they’ve had great practices all the way up through now and hopefully we can continue that.

“We’ve got to be able to get these plays down, cram these little details in that can make us great. We’re trying to build a winning culture here. We just all want to win,” said senior offensive lineman Abel Ngoh.

The Vikings kick off the year against West Carrollton in non-conference play on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.