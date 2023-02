CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – No. 9 Miamisburg boys basketball cruised to a 59-41 win over 5th-seeded Troy in the Div. 1 sectional semifinal on Monday night.

It marked the second win over the Trojans this season, with the first coming in January (59-53).

The Vikings will next face fellow GWOC opponent Wayne in the district semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Centerville HS.