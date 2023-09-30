MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN)- Miamisburg handed the Fairmont Firebirds their first loss in GWOC play this season as the Vikings picked up a huge 28-17 win at home on Friday night in the Operation Football El Toro Game of the Week.
