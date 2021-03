Mid-American Conference Official Statement Regarding Upcoming Men’s Basketball Games

“The Miami University at University of Akron and Ohio University at Bowling Green State University men’s basketball games on Friday, March 5 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The games will not be rescheduled.”

Miami turns its attention to the Mid-American Conference Tournament and is preparing for its quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 11. Bracket information will be released at a later date.