Miami Valley native Grace Norman returns home after winning silver in Tokyo

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley native who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics returned home Tuesday.

Grace Norman landed at Dayton International Airport late Tuesday night after bringing home the silver in the women’s PTS5 Triathlon event. It was her second time competing in the Paralympics. She will be competing again in three weeks at the Collegiate National Championships.

The Cedarville University alum will speak at a news conference at the university on Wednesday at 11 a.m. WDTN will stream it live in this story when it starts.

