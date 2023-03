DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami East pulled off a thrilling 53-49 win over Mariemont in the Div. 3 boys basketball district championship on Thursday at UD Arena, giving the Vikings their first district crown since 2009.

Jacob Roeth leads the Vikings with 25 poitns, while Wes Enis adds 12 points and 6 rebounds and Connor Apple posts 8 points.

Miami East moves on to the Division 3 regional semifinal to face Preble Shawnee at Fairmont’s James Trent Arena on Wed. March, 8 at 8 p.m.