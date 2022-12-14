CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing by 10 in the first half, Caroline McDowell drained 6 three-pointers and added 20 points to lead Centerville girls basketball in a 65-46 comeback win over Fairmont in a GWOC showdown on Wednesday night.

The Elks scored just 9 total points in the first quarter of play, but bounced back in the 4th with 23 points.

The Elks received help from Anna Grim who had 3 three-pointers and 15 points.

With the win, Centerville jumps up to second place with a 4-1 GWOC record. The Elks are 6-2 overall.

Fairmont falls to 3-2 in the league and 6-2 on the year.