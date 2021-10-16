OXFORD, Ohio – A solid offensive showing led by Jack Sorenson and AJ Mayer helped the Miami University football team claim victory against Akron 34-21. The win moves the RedHawks to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Mid-American Conference while Akron falls to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the MAC.

How it Happened:

Sorenson reeled in five passes for 113 yards during the game, including a first-quarter touchdown grab.

Mayer passed for 186 yards and two scores in the first half, completing 14 of his first 17 pass attempts. Miami’s balanced offensive attack rolled up its highest rushing total of the season with 245 yards on the ground to go along with Mayer’s 229 passing yards. Miami’s defense held Akron to just 138 yards in the first half, also picking up a sack and a fumble recovery.

Miami sacked Akron three times, gaining one apiece for Ivan Pace Jr., Lonnie Phelps and Nasir Washington. Miami earned its first two touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the first quarter. Both came on Mayer throws, with a 23-yard pass to Andrew Homer and a 57-yard pass to Sorenson giving the RedHawks a 14-0 lead. A Miami fumble in the second quarter led to Akron scoring its first touchdown of the game, making the score 14-7.

The RedHawks immediately responded with another touchdown, with a 29-yard pass from Mayer to Sorenson setting up Jaylon Bester to run the ball in from five yards out for a 21-7 lead. Miami started the second half with another set of back-to-back touchdown drives. Keyon Mozee ran the ball 46 yards for the first, and the second came after a 41-yard run from Jalen Hooks set up Mayer’s third touchdown pass of the game, the second to Homer, bringing the score to 34-7. Akron ended the game with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, accounting for a 34-21 final score in Miami’s victory.

Game Notes:

This is Miami’s 12th straight win at home. The RedHawks remain unbeaten in Yager Stadium since Sept. 29, 2018.

Sorenson posted his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game and the eighth of his career, moving past Chris Givens and Trevor Gaylor into sixth place on Miami’s all-time list with 2,229 receiving yards. His 15th career touchdown catch also moves him into a tie with three other players for 10th place in RedHawks history.

Jaylon Bester scored his first touchdown since the Lending Tree Bowl at the end of the 2019 season.

Andrew Homer had the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Mayer completed a career-high 19 passes; the 57-yard scoring strike to Sorenson was the longest completion of the quarterback’s career.

Up Next:

Miami will travel to take on Ball State next Saturday (Oct. 23). Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.