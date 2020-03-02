Masters Report

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee.
Video
TN Gov. Bill Lee: Only essential state personnel should report for work
If you feel you’re getting sick, health experts urge to stay home and visit doctor
Video
State health dept. routinely updating Ohioans on any confirmed COVID-19 cases online
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Raiders earn seven Horizon League Honors
Top Stories
Flyers big weekend includes ESPN’s GameDay
Dayton Flyers reach Top 3 in Associated Press poll
Springboro, Versailles advance in boys districts
Video
After trying year, Dayton rallies around college hoops team
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Top Stories
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Femme Fatale Fitness Lip Sync Battle
Video
Top Stories
Aullwood March Calendar
Video
Top Stories
Breaking down the numbers for AAA service calls
Video
Dragons 5K
Video
The Spicy Olive’s Maple Pork Tenderloin
Video
ColorFEST
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 6 dead
Masters Report
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
More Masters Report Headlines
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Man shot in head in Harrison Twp.
Video
Implant Innovation: 8-Year-Old's Invention Is A Global Winner
Video
Springfield Kroger closes its doors Tuesday
Video
Dayton mayor responds to KKK-affiliated group's request for September rally
Video
John Legend commits to helping Springfield's food desert
Video
Mayor Whaley comments on KKK-affiliated group's application to return to Courthouse Square
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Threads of Miami Valley opens for first time in 2020 at revamped location
Video
With God’s Grace raising money for no-cost grocery store
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS