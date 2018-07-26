Mark Allan interviews Zach Veach ahead of Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Verizon Indycar series is making its annual stop in Lexington, Ohio this weekend for the Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio.

The 90-lap race will be the 12th round of 17 on the series calendar and it’s among the most challenging.

Zach Veach, who sits 17th in the points standings has notched one Top 5 finish and two Top 10s so far this year and has completed all 12 races.

This weekend will be a little more special for Veach as the Stockdale, Ohio native returns to the track where he grew.

This time he’ll be racing not watching.

“For me it seemed miles away. You see these cars going so quickly down the back straightaway in turn four, it seemed like a different world. To think one day I’d be able to do that was a dream at that time and to think I’m actually going to be able to do my first Indy car race at Mid-Ohio, it’s so special,” Zach Veach said.

In this WDTN.com Web Extra, you can watch Mark Allan’s full interview with Zach Veach here.