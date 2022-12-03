CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In its 16th state finals appearance, Marion Local defeated Kirtland 14-6 in the Div. 6 championship on Saturday to secure the Flyers’ a back-to-back state title and an OHSAA record 13th title for the program.

It was the fourth meeting in eight years in the state championship game between the Flyers and Hornets. Marion Local has evened up the series now at 2-2.

Marion Local had only allowed three points in the entire playoffs coming into the final, posting 11 shutouts on the season. The Hornets averaged nearly 34 points a game this year, but were held to six.

The Flyers cap off their perfect season with an undefeated 16-0 record on the year.