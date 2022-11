WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – Marion Local continued its perfect season with a dominant 35-3 win over Versailles in the Div. 6 regional semifinal on Saturday night as the Flyers improve to 13-0.

The defending Div. 6 state champ Flyers are now on a 29-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Marion Local will face Allen East in the regional final next Saturday night at at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field.