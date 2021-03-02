March athlete of the month: CJ’s McKenzie Reid

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade-Julienne senior McKenzie Reid is honored as the Penn Station athlete of the month. McKenzie holds more than a half dozen school records on the CJ swimming team and will swim for Miami University next fall.
