DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coming off its first loss of the season at UNLV, No. 21 Dayton men’s basketball bounced back with a 60-51 win over Robert Morris at home on Saturday in sophomore point guard Malachi Smith’s season debut after missing the first three games due to injury.

Smith finished the day with 5 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal. Smith saw his first game-action since last season’s Atlantic 10 championship semifinal game against Richmond.

The Flyers were led by DaRon Holmes as he contributed 18 points on 7-9 shooting to go along with six boards and four assists.

Toumani Camara added a double double as he scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil contributed with 12 points.

The Flyers will head to the Bahamas for a matchup vs the Wisconsin Badgers. This will kickoff the three-day Bad Boy Mowers Battle for Atlantis tournament.

The game is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET.