DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lansing broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the 10th and held off a Dayton comeback effort in the bottom of the inning as the Lugnuts defeated the Dragons 7-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Lansing won five of six in the series.

A crowd of 7,724 was in attendance on American Celebration Night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons lost their fifth straight game and fell to 12-28 in the second half (51-55 overall). Lansing improved their second half record to 19-23. They are 44-64 overall.

Game Recap: Dayton’s Steven Leyton blasted a two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning that gave the Dragons a 3-2. Garrett Wolforth added a solo homer in the fifth that extended the Dragons lead to 4-2.

Lansing scored one run in the sixth against Dayton reliever James Marinan, and then tied the game in the eighth against Jake Gilbert to run the score to 4-4. The game eventually went to extra innings.

Lansing collected three hits and a walk against Gilbert in the top of the 10th, scoring three runs to take a 7-4 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Dayton’s Jose Torres delivered a run-scoring single to make it 7-5, and Austin Hendrick singled with two outs to move Torres to third. Justice Thompson walked to load the bases and move the tying run into scoring position, but Tyler Callihan flied out to center field to end the game.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Torres had his second three-hit game in his last three contests, while Leyton and Callihan each had two hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa worked the first four and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Gilbert (5-3) was charged with the loss. He pitched three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series at Fort Wayne on Tuesday and follow that set with six games at Quad Cities. The next home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District begins on Tuesday, August 30 when the Dragons host Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m.