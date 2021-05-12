Lugnuts make it 2 in a row over Dragons

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – The Lansing Lugnuts broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the sixth inning and then added four more over the next two frames to defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-2 on Wednesday night. The Lugnuts have won the first two games of the six-game set at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis did not allow a hit over the first five innings but was charged with the first two runs in the sixth. Davis has made two starts for the Dragons in 2021 and has allowed only two hits in 10 innings while striking out 16, but his record fell to 0-2 with Wednesday’s loss.

Lansing built a 7-0 lead through eight innings before Dayton’s Miguel Hernandez came through with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to allow the Dragons to avoid the shutout.

The Dragons finished the night with seven hits including two by Hernandez. Brian Rey had a single and walk and has hit safely in all seven games he has played in this season.

The Dragons bullpen suffered through a difficult night. When Davis, the Dayton starter, left the game with no one out in the sixth and two men on base, the score was 0-0. But both runners on base when Davis left the game scored, and the bullpen was charged with five more runs in four innings of work.

The loss dropped the Dragons to 5-3, in a first place tie with Lansing and Lake County. The Dragons have lost two straight for the first time this season after winning five of their first six.

The Dragons will host Lansing again on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark. Graham Ashcraft, a hard-throwing right-hander out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham, will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Shohei Tomoika. The game can be heard on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.