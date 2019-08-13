Lugnuts finish off sweep of Dragons

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) The Lansing Lugnuts built a 4-1 lead over the first six innings and held off a Dayton comeback effort in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Dragons 4-3 on Monday night. A crowd of 8,806 at Fifth Third Field saw the Lugnuts complete a sweep of the three-game series.

With Lansing leading 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Dayton’s Cameron Warren got a rally started with a base hit to left field. Miguel Hernandez doubled to right to move Warren to third. After Miles Gordon popped out for the second out, pinch hitter Morgan Lofstrom sliced a double deep to the left field corner to drive in both Warren and Hernandez to make it 4-3. Mariel Bautista walked to put the potential winning run on base, but Lansing closer Cre Finfrock struck out Michael Siani to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus worked five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. De Jesus was charged with the loss to fall to 2-13 on the year.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 when Jay Schuyler blasted his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning to pull them to within a run, but Lansing responded with one run in the fifth and one in the sixth to extend their lead.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Bautista and Warren each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-29, 49-71) do not play on Tuesday. They begin a seven-game road trip on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. (EDT) against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-20, 70-51). Adrian Rodriguez (5-2, 3.95) will start for the Dragons.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).