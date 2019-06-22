Lugnuts cool off Dragons 4-0

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Lansing starting pitcher Troy Watson and two relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-0 on Friday night. A crowd of 7,872 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field. The two teams have split the first two games of the second half.

The Lugnuts got a solo home run from Otto Lopez in the first inning and then added two more in the sixth to extend their lead to 3-0. Meanwhile, Watson kept the Dragons from threatening over his six innings on the mound. The Dragons had just two base runners after the second inning and advanced only two runners past first base in the game. Watson (2-1) left after six innings before relievers Joey Pulido and Cre Finfrock combined to work the final three innings without allowing a hit. Lansing scored the final run of the game in the top of the ninth.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan pitched well over his first five innings, allowing a home run to the second batter of the game before tossing scoreless baseball until the sixth. He allowed two hits and was charged with two runs in the sixth inning, leaving the game with two outs. Marinan’s final line included five and two-thirds innings as he allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He suffered the loss, falling to 2-7.

Eduardo Salazar replaced Marinan in the sixth and gave up a two-out run-scoring double to the first batter he faced as the run was charged to the starter. Salazar lasted an inning and one-third, allowing just the one hit and no runs with three strikeouts. Adrian Rodriguez tossed the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Jay Schuyler had a double to account for the Dragons only extra base hit of the game. Brian Rey was 0 for 3 as his nine-game hitting streak came to an end.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-1, 29-43) host the Lugnuts (1-1, 33-38) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of the series. Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.27) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Fitz Stadler (1-5, 6.31). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW.

