Love’s career-high leads Raiders past Miami

OXFORD, Ohio – Junior Loudon Love turned in a game- and career-high 27 points as the Wright State men’s basketball team went on the road for an 88-81 victory over Miami inside Millett Hall on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Love finished the afternoon shooting 12-of-17 from the floor, tallying 15 of his 27 points in the first 20 minutes, while he grabbed 13 of his 16 rebounds in the second half. His 16 rebounds on Saturday marked the 26th time that he has recorded a double-digit rebound game. His final basket of the afternoon, a layup with 2:23 remaining, gave Love his 1,000th career point as a Raider – becoming the 33rd player in Wright State program history to achieve that mark.

The Raiders (2-0) now hit the road for their first extended road trip, making the trek to take on Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Along with Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry also finished in double-digits, with Wampler tallying 17 points on a trio of three-point baskets and adding five rebounds. Gentry ended his afternoon with 12 points, including going 4-of-5 at the free throw line, and had five rebounds of his own.

As a team, Wright State outrebounded Miami 50-34, including a 19-7 advantage on the offensive glass that led to 19 second chance point for the Raiders. The Raiders finished the afternoon shooting 47 percent from the floor while Miami tallied a 46 percent shooting game as a team.

Up by nine at the half at 49-40, the Raiders increased the lead to as many as 15 early in the second half and held a 72-57 advantage at the under eight media timeout. The visitors withstood a 19-8 Miami run over the next six minutes as Miami pulled within four points with 1:40 to go. From there, Gentry took control and scored six of Wright State’s final eight points, including hitting all four attempts from the free throw stripe.

Miami saw three players finish with double-digit scoring nights, led by Nike Sibande’s 24 points. Mekhi Lairy finished with 21 points and Dalonte Brown notched 14 for the hosts in the loss.