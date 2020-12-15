Love named HL Co-Player of the Week

DAYTON – Wright State men’s basketball redshirt-senior Loudon Love has been named the Horizon League’s Co-Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Love etching himself as the Raiders’ all-time rebounds leader in an 85-67 road win over Bowling Green on Sunday. Love shares the weekly honors with Oakland’s Rashad Williams.

Love, the Horizon League’s Player of the Year last spring and the Preseason Player of the Year selection in November, became the all-time leading rebounder in Wright State men’s basketball history with an offensive rebound with 11:55 remaining in the first half to surpass Bill Edwards (1990-93) atop the record book. Love finished the afternoon with 16 points and 16 rebounds and now has 920 total rebounds in his career entering Horizon League play. Sunday was Love’s second double-double in three games in 2020-21 and was also his second 16-rebound game of the year, as he added four blocks, two assists and a steal to his final stat line in Wright State’s road win over the MAC favorite Falcons.

Through three games, Love is averaging 12.7 points per contest, along with 13.0 rebounds per, and currently has 1,431 career points, No. 13 all-time in program history, just 20 points shy of former Raider standout Grant Benzinger and 39 points away from cracking the Top 10 scoring list.

Wright State is 2-1 on the young season and opens its Horizon League schedule this weekend, traveling to take on Detroit Mercy Saturday and Sunday, with both games slated for 2 p.m. tipoffs.