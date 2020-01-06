Love, Hall lead Raiders to victory at Detroit Mercy

DETROIT – Jaylon Hall’s three-pointer from the corner with 16 seconds remaining lifted the Wright State men’s basketball team past Detroit Mercy 70-69 on the road Sunday afternoon. The Raiders closed the game on a 7-0 run over the final 2:17 to improve to 4-0 in Horizon League action.

Following Hall’s three, the Wright State defense clamped down on Detroit Mercy in the final moments on three occasions, including turning away the Titans on a pair of inbounds attempts underneath their own basket with less than three seconds remaining.

Wright State remains the only Horizon League team undefeated in league play, and continues its road trip with visits to IUPUI and UIC next weekend. Sunday’s win was the Raiders’ seventh in a row, their most since winning eight straight from December 22, 2017 through January 18, 2018.

Back and forth throughout, neither team ever led by more than six points, which for Detroit Mercy came at 69-63 after a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining. The Raider defense stepped up from there, forcing four turnovers to close the afternoon and just one shot, a wild Titan three-point attempt as the shot clock expired.

After a Loudon Love free throw and a lay in from Tanner Holden cut the deficit to three, Wright State forced a loose ball and got the turnover as Love dove on the floor. After he was fouled, Love made one of two free throws again to pull within two points before the Raider defense forced Detroit Mercy into another turnover in front of the Wright State bench. Out of the timeout, a driving Cole Gentry found Hall wide open as he buried the three and set up the final Raider defensive stand.

Wright State (14-3, 4-0 HL) was led by Love, who tallied a double-double with 23 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, including doubling down with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the final 20 minutes of action alone. Love completed his stat line with four steals, three blocks and two assists in 23 minutes of work.

After combining for 85 points in the first 20 minutes, the second half’s offense was a grind for both teams, as they tallied just 54 second half points. The Raiders shot 36 percent (25-of-69) from the floor, while Detroit Mercy (3-13, 1-2 HL) hit 48 percent of its shots (28-of-58) but was held to 33 percent shooting in the second half.

In addition to Love, Hall was the only other Raider in double figures, finishing with 11 points, while all nine Wright State players who saw action contributed at least four points in the scoring column. Jordan Ash finished with seven points off the bench, while added six of his own, including a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer. Bill Wampler, Gentry and Holden all tallied five points and both Grant Basile and James Manns contributed four points.

Much like the scoring, nearly every statistical category was similar for both teams, as each shot 35 percent from the three-point line. Wright State finished with a 41-39 edge in total rebounds, as the Raiders won the battle on the offensive glass 20-9, but saw Detroit Mercy have a 30-21 advantage on the defensive boards. Wright State passed out 13 assists to Detroit Mercy’s 11, while the Raiders had a 21-13 advantage in bench scoring.

Antoine Davis finished with a game-high 24 points for Detroit Mercy in the loss, while Justin Miller also finished in double figures with 14 points.