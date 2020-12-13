Love becomes rebounds leader in Sunday win at BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Loudon Love became the all-time leading rebounder in Wright State men’s basketball history on Sunday, as the Raiders shot 67 percent in the first half on the way to an 85-67 win on a historical afternoon against Bowling Green.

Love, who entered the contest three rebounds shy of Bill Edwards’ 907, tied the mark with a board at the 13:18 mark before supplanting his name at the top of the record book with an offensive rebound with 11:55 remaining in the first half.

Love finished the afternoon with a double-double, tallying 16 points and 16 rebounds, and now has 920 total rebounds in his career entering Horizon League play next week.

Wright State scored 13 of the first 15 points in the opening three-plus minutes on the way to a 54-21 advantage at the break. Love finished the first half with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and was joined by Tanner Holden and Jaylon Hall (13 points each) in double figures after 20 minutes.

Tanner Holden led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, filling his stat line with five rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Jaylon Hall tied a career-best with 17 points, including 13 in the first half, on 5-of-9 shooting, including three three-pointers, adding five assists and three rebounds. Grant Basile finished just shy of a double-double of his own, tallying 10 points and nine rebounds, while Tim Finke finished with 10 points and six rebounds of his own.

After the Raiders opened the afternoon with the 13-2 lead, Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden briefly stopped the run with a layup before Wright State turned in another scoring stretch, this time an 18-7 run, hitting 8-of-10 shots in the stretch with a pair of three-pointers, to lead by 20 with 10 minutes remaining in the half and never looked back.

Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 55 percent (32-of-58) from the floor and hit six three’s – including five in the first half, while knocking down 15-of-20 from the free throw stripe. The Raiders held Bowling Green to 35 percent (24-of-69) shooting for the afternoon, including just 8-of-34 (24 percent) in the opening half, while the hosts hit only seven three-pointers.

The Raiders outrebounded Bowling Green 48-29, including pulling down 38 on the defensive glass, while Wright State had a 46-26 scoring advantage in the paint and had a 14-8 advantage in second chance points.

Wright State now readies to open the Horizon League schedule next weekend, traveling to take on Detroit Mercy next Saturday and Sunday, with both games slated for 2 p.m. tipoffs.