Loons snap Dragons 4-game winning streak

DAYTON, Ohio – Andrew Shaps drove in five runs to lead a 16-hit Great Lakes attack as the Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-2 on Saturday night. The Great Lakes win snapped the Dragons four-game winning streak.

The Dragons lost to the Loons for just the second time in 11 meetings this season. On Sunday, the teams will close out a six-game series as the Dragons try to win five-of-six in the set.

With Great Lakes leading 2-0 in the third inning, Dayton’s Quincy McAfee drilled a two-run double with two outs to tie the game. But the Loons regained the lead with four runs in the fourth inning and added four more in the seventh to close out the scoring. Shaps delivered a pinch hit three-run triple in the fourth to break the 2-2 tie, and added a two-run double in the seventh.

Dayton starting pitcher Spencer Stockton (2-2) suffered the loss. He allowed six runs on seven hits in three and one-third innings. He struck out two without issuing a walk.

The Dragons finished the night with just five hits. Miguel Hernandez was 2 for 3 with a double to extend his hitting streak to seven straight games.

The Race: Despite the loss, the Dragons (20-15) remained in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the East Division standings. West Michigan beat Lansing, 9-0, on Saturday.

Notes: Dragons reliever Matt Gill retired all six batters he faced with two strikeouts. He has thrown four scoreless innings in the series.

Up Next: Dayton hosts Great Lakes on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the wrap-up to the six-game series. Lyon Richardson (1-1, 4.03) will start for the Dragons against Jesus Vargas (3-2, 2.57). After an off-day on Monday, the Dragons remain home to open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports.