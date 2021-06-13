Loons score 5 in first, top Dragons 9-6

DAYTON, Ohio – James Outman’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run first inning as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-6 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons settled for four wins in the six-game series with the Loons, losing the final two games in the set.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (1-2) was charged with the loss as he faced the Loons for the fourth time in seven starts this season. Richardson battled back after the rough first inning, leaving the game after the fourth. He gave up seven hits and five runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

After trailing 5-0 after one-half inning, the Dragons cut the deficit to three with one run in the bottom of the first and another in the third. But Great Lakes responded with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to make it 9-2. The Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull back within four at 9-5, but their only run the rest of the day was a solo home run by Jonathan Willems with one out in the ninth inning.

Miguel Hernandez had two hits and drove in a run while extending his hitting streak to eight straight games for the Dragons. James Free had a two-run double while Francisco Urbaez added two hits and an RBI. Alex McGarry had a run-scoring double while Jacob Hurtibise had a hit, walk, two runs scored, and his 22nd stolen base of the season.

The Race: Despite the loss, the Dragons (20-16) remained in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the East Division standings. West Michigan lost to Lansing, 6-2, on Sunday.

Notes: Dragons third baseman Juan Martinez, who had been out since May 30 with a leg injury, returned to the lineup as a defensive substitution and went 0 for 2.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They will remain home to open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.19) will pitch for Dayton against Ethan Elliott (2-1, 2.02).