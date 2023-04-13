Dayton, Ohio—Alex Freeland hit a grand slam home run as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 15-3 on Thursday night. A crowd of 7,940 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Great Lakes scored single runs in each of the first two innings and then added four more in the third and two in the fourth to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Dragons got on the board in the sixth. Blake Dunn reached on an infield single, advanced to second on a throwing error, to third on a passed ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Trey Faltine to make it 8-1. After Great Lakes added two more runs in the top of the eighth to lead 10-1, Dunn blasted a long home run to left field with a runner on base in the bottom of the eighth to make it 10-3. Dunn’s homer was his second of the year and gave him seven runs batted in for the season to rank among the league leaders.

Freeland belted a grand slam homer in the top of the ninth as part of a five-run inning to extend Great Lakes’ lead to 15-3 and close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera (0-1) was charged with the loss. He allowed six runs (five earned) in two and one-third innings, surrendering four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Tanner Cooper replaced Rivera in the third and tossed four and two-thirds innings. Cooper allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge entered the game to start the eighth inning and struggled to throw strikes, issuing five walks in the inning and allowing two runs. Braxton Roxby recorded the final four outs for the Dragons, allowing five runs (four earned) with three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with five hits. Dunn led the way, going 2 for 4 with the home run and raised his batting average to a team-leading .308. Jose Serrano added a double for Dayton.

Notes: The Dragons drew only one walk in the game after Dayton hitters had walked 19 times over the first two games of the series…The 15 runs for Great Lakes were the most by a Dayton opponent since West Michigan scored 20 on July 4, 2022.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-4) host the Loons (2-4) at Day Air Ballpark on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Thomas Farr (0-1, 1.80) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

Special Scheduling Note: Dragons games on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 29 will start at 1:05 p.m. All other Saturday home games in 2023 will start at 7:05 p.m.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.