Loons edge Dragons in 10

DAYTON, Ohio – The Great Lakes Loons scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 2-0 on Wednesday night. The game was the opener to a three-game series in Dayton as the Loons handed the Dragons their third straight loss after they had won six of the previous seven games.

Neither team scored over the first nine innings as Dragons pitchers Lyon Richardson, Moises Nova, and Jerry D’Andrea each tossed three scoreless frames. The Dragons best chance to score came in the bottom of the eighth when Juan Martinez led off the inning with a walk, and pinch runner Randy Ventura went to second on Miguel Hernandez’s sacrifice. But Michael Siani grounded out to second base and Claudio Finol struck out to end the threat.

By rule, the Loons started the top of the 10th inning with a runner at second base. The collected three straight singles, scoring two runs in the process to take the lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Dragons started the inning with Cameron Warren at second, but Brian Rey grounded out and Jay Schuyler struck out. Ventura then singled to right field to move Warren to third. Ventura, at first base, represented the tying run. But Hernandez grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

Pidich (1-3) was charged with the loss after working the 10th inning and giving up both runs (one earned). He surrendered three hits. Great Lakes had just five hits over the first nine innings. Nova and D’Andrea were especially effective as they combined to allow just two hits, no walks, and no runs over six innings with six strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the game with just three hits. Martinez had a single in the third inning; Mariel Bautista had a double with two outs in the sixth, and Ventura, the next to last batter of the game, had a single in the 10th.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-17, 42-59) host the Loons (17-14, 60-38) in the second game of a three-game series on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds first round draft pick last month, will start for the Dragons in his Midwest League debut. Ryan Pepiot, who has thrown just two innings this season, will start for Great Lakes.