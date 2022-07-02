MIDLAND, Mich.—Three Great Lakes pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Loons edged the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Saturday night. Great Lakes has won three of five in the series that will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

Game Recap: The Loons scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning when Jonny DeLuca doubled off the wall in right field with two outs to bring in a runner from third.

The Dragons had plenty of opportunities to score in the game but went 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts with runners in scoring position. They advanced runners to second or third base in the third, fourth, seventh, and eighth innings but could not deliver the clutch hit.

Dragons starting pitcher Even Kravetz (4-2) was outstanding, allowing one run in five and two-thirds innings while striking out a season-high seven. He allowed four hits and walked four but was charged with the loss. Reliever Carson Rudd followed Kravetz and delivered one of his best outings of the season, tossing two and one-third innings without allowing a hit or run. Rudd walked one and struck out three, retiring seven of the eight batters he faced.

Each team collected just four hits in the game. For Dayton, Justice Thompson was 2 for 3. The Dragons did not have an extra base hit but stole four bases after swiping a season-high six on Friday night.

The Dragons second half record is 4-4. They are tied with Lake County for third place in the East Division, one game behind West Michigan and two back of Great Lakes.

Notes: Kravetz threw 98 pitches in the game, matching the team season high of Connor Phillips on June 22…It has been an unusual series for Dragons pitchers. In the five games played so far, they have held the Loons to one run twice, but have also had games when they allowed 18, 11, and eight.

Up Next: The Dragons and Loons close out the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Thomas Farr (0-4, 6.17) will start for Dayton against Nick Nastrini (1-2, 4.35).

The Dragons return to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Monday, July 4 to open a six-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps.