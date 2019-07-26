Lodolo sharp in Dragons debut

DAYTON, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons scored three runs with two outs in the ninth inning to come from behind and defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-4 on Thursday night. The Loons have won the first two games of the series.

Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick Nick Lodolo made his Midwest League debut as the starting pitcher for the Dragons, working three innings and throwing 43 pitches. Lodolo allowed one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He utilized an effective mix of fastballs in the 94-95 mph range along with a good slider. Lodolo is scheduled to pitch again on Tuesday, July 30 at Fifth Third Field.