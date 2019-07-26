Lodolo sharp in Dragons debut

DAYTON (WDTN) – Reds 2019 top draft pick LHP Nick Lodolo pitched three solid innings in his Dragons debut Thursday night versus Great Lakes. Lodolo delivered 3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

